What foreign investors are buying and selling as FPI selling in Indian equities hits over 3-mth highs1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:34 AM IST
- Metals was the only major sector that saw renewed interest from foreign investors
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian equities worth 150.68 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) in the first half of January, the most since the end of September 2022, data from National Securities Depository Ltd. showed.
