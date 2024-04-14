What gold’s new playbook is telling equity investors
Summary
- All central banks are stocking up on gold. When central banks buy gold, it is usually a carefully considered strategic move. Do they know something the rest of the market does not? Don’t forget, gold is possibly a more accurate ‘fear gauge’ than VIX.
New Delhi: “Governments lie; bankers lie; even auditors sometimes lie. Gold tells the truth."
–William Rees Mogg
At the end of the Mahabharata war, Yudhishthira, the leader of the Pandavas, is overwhelmed with guilt and grief over the massacre of his relatives. Looking to boost his flagging spirits, Lord Krishna and sage Vyasa advise him to perform the Ashvamedha Yagna—an extravagant and elaborate ceremony meant to demonstrate the suzerainty of Vedic kings.
However, Yudhishthira confides to Krishna that the state treasury is empty because of the war. Krishna then offers a suggestion which would gladden the heart of any multi-asset fund manager—‘fill your coffers with gold (left behind by a king in the Himalayas) and achieve your goals’.
If there is one asset class which carries the weight of antiquity on its shoulders, whose desire is embedded in the very soul of human civilization, and which even today serves as a bulwark against the vicissitudes of fate, it is gold.
While stocks, bonds and other assets flutter in and out of fashion, the almighty gold’s track record as the flagbearer of wealth stretches for over 5,000 years. The ultimate barometer of human progress and prosperity.
Which is why the most prominent investors and institutions around the world sit up and pay attention when the bullion market makes unusual moves.