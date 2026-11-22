Gold prices continue to decline for the fifth day as the bullion witnessed its biggest weekly decline since March to multi-month low levels. US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, route in AI stocks spurred selling across metal markets, crude oil price volatility weighed on the investors sentiment.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold futures with December expiry closed 4.32% lower at ₹1,21,949 per 10 gram on Friday, November 20.

Why are gold prices falling? Expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hike in December, geopolitical uncertainty, stronger US Dollar, hawkish signals from US Fed, and global AI-linked stock market selloff have impacted investors sentiment. Concerns around sticky inflation have also weighed on the yellow metal’s prices.

“Gold and silver are witnessing heavy selling pressure, with gold heading towards its steepest weekly decline in eight months and silver extending its correction amid rising US interest-rate expectations. The US dollar is holding near a 19-month high, while elevated Treasury yields are reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding precious metals,” stated Gaurav Garg, Head Research Lemonn.

International gold prices Bullion tumbled on Friday as it traded near $ 3,500 per ounce. The precious metal lost nearly 9% this week, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen over 15% in the past five sessions.

The sharp decline in gold prices has taken the yellow metal below $ 4,100 per ounce, a level some investors believed would provide a floor for bullion, with support from central-bank purchases and other dip-buyers.

What lies ahead for gold? The precious metals are likely to remain volatile in the coming week, with US dollar movements any update by US Fed officials would set the direction for gold, according to Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.

“With Federal Reserve commentary and US dollar movements setting the direction. While further near-term pressure cannot be ruled out, steep recent declines could spark brief rebounds. Steady wedding-season demand in India should cushion gold,” stated Rajeev Sharan.