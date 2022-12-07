What will happen to gold if Fed continues to hike rates even in 2023

There is a slight hesitation in gold prices on Wednesday even when the dollar weakened slightly. The yellow metal is trading in a narrow range ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting next week. Gold prices have witnessed a substantial upside in the past 2-3 weeks. Last week, the yellow metal even managed to shine above the $1,800 per ounce level, reaching a 4-month high. However, while investors gauge the potential pace of a rate hike in December policy by Fed, the real question is what will happen to gold if the FOMC continues to hike key funds rate in 2023.

