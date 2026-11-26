The upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting in December is the next major event that bullion traders are watching, as the policy outcome could determine the near-term outlook for both gold and silver prices following their sharp correction in 2026.

After witnessing their biggest annual rally on record in 2025, both gold and silver prices came under severe selling pressure as the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to bring inflation under control. Inflationary pressures had been exacerbated by the US-Iran war and higher tariffs.

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The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed an annual inflation rate of 3.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, slightly above market estimates.

The data reinforced expectations that the Fed could raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points before the end of 2026 and maintain its monetary tightening stance in 2027, as inflation has remained above the central bank's 2% target for around 5½ years.

Expectations of higher interest rates have also boosted demand for the US dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

n addition, the absence of strong support from central bank purchases, which had been a key driver of demand in recent years, is also weighing on precious metals, dragging gold and silver to multi-month lows.

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Against this backdrop, the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting is shaping up to be a crucial event for bullion markets. Investors will closely watch whether the central bank raises interest rates again or pauses its tightening cycle, following its previous rate hike in September.

The outcome could offer fresh cues on the direction of gold and silver prices heading into 2027. The following are two likely scenarios on how prices will react to outcomes.

Scenario 1: What will happen to gold prices if the US Fed resumes rate hikes? At its October meeting, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as policymakers decided to assess the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy and financial conditions, even as inflation remained above the central bank's target.

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However, the latest inflation data has strengthened the case for higher interest rates, which could make gold and silver less attractive to investors.

Higher interest rates could encourage investors to shift towards interest-bearing assets such as US Treasuries, reducing demand for precious metals. Gold and silver are non-yielding assets, while a rate hike could also boost demand for the US dollar as overseas investors seek higher returns from US assets.

A stronger US dollar could further weigh on precious metals by making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Nevertheless, a rate hike does not necessarily mean that gold and silver prices will fall sharply. For instance, in September, after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, gold initially reacted negatively but regained momentum in the following sessions. A decline in crude oil prices eased inflation concerns, while the dollar's limited reaction also supported the subsequent price rally.

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Scenario 2: What if the US Fed pauses interest rate hikes? If the US Federal Reserve decides to keep interest rates unchanged, it could provide some relief to gold and silver prices, particularly if the decision signals that the central bank is nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

A pause in rate hikes could reduce expectations of higher borrowing costs and ease some of the pressure on precious metals. It could also limit further gains in the US dollar, making gold and silver relatively more affordable for investors holding other currencies.

However, a pause in interest rates may not automatically trigger a sustained rally in bullion prices. If the Fed maintains a hawkish stance and signals that further rate hikes remain possible to bring inflation under control, the dollar could continue to find support, limiting the upside in gold and silver.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.