When does a commodities boom turn into a supercycle?

An extended period of strong demand growth that suppliers struggle to match, sparking a rally that lasts years, sometimes more than a decade. That’s in contrast to short-lived cycles created by supply shocks such as crop failures or mine closures. Supercycles tend to coincide with periods of rapid industrialization and urbanization. The last one was fueled by China’s breakneck development after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, removing barriers to commerce. Economists identify three others since the start of the 20th century, each driven by a transformational event. U.S. industrialization sparked the first in the early 1900s, global rearmament accompanying the rise of Nazi Germany fueled another in the 1930s and the reconstruction of Europe and Japan following World War II powered a third.