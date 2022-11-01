Who are the mystery buyers of 4,00,000 kg of gold?2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 09:33 AM IST
- According to estimates, central banks across the globe purchased 400 tonnes of gold in the September quarter.
Global gold demand has returned to pre-covid levels, driven by stronger consumer and central bank buying. Gold demand in the September quarter was 28% higher year-on-year at 1,181 tonnes and on year-to-date basis, demand increased 18% vs the same period in 2021, returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to World Gold Council's latest report.