Why are gold and US dollar rates moving in same direction? — explained
Gold rate today on MCX climbed to a new peak of ₹71,080 per 10 gm, logging over ₹3,250 per 10 gm rise in the last fortnight
Gold rate today: Despite the strong US dollar, gold and silver prices are continuously flirting with the record highs since last. After hitting a new peak on Friday, gold and silver prices climbed to a new peak in the early morning session on Monday. Gold price on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) for June 2024 expiry climbed to a new peak of ₹71,080 per 10 gm whereas silver rate today on MCX touched a new lifetime high of ₹82,064 per kg level. In the international market, spot gold price touched a new peak of $2,354 per ounce whereas silver rate today hit a three-year high of $28.08 per ounce during morning dealings.
