Why are gold, silver prices flirting with record highs despite resilient US dollar? — explained with 5 reasons
Gold, silver rates today: Despite the resilient US dollar, precious metal prices are rising on US Fed rate cut buzz after the release of better-than-expected US non-farm payroll data, say experts
Gold and silver rates today: Despite the rise in the US dollar rates, gold and silver prices continue flirting with record highs throughout the week on US Fed rate cut buzz. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry climbed to a new peak of ₹70,699 per 10 gm on Friday. Silver rates too climbed to a new peak of ₹81,030 per kg on the last session of the week gone by. In the international market, spot gold price finished at the 2,329 per ounce level after touching a new high of $2,230.47 per ounce whereas silver price ended 2.10 percent higher at the $27.46 per ounce mark.
