Why copper fever is breaking

One reason is that the spring run-up in prices was driven by speculators more than by users of copper. From the start of April to mid-May, copper futures in New York surged by 26.4% as traders and commodity trading advisors, or CTAs—many of which use algorithms to follow market trends—bet on a supply deficit. In London, the long position on the LME grew from around 5,300 lots in January to a high of 71,900 lots in mid-May, according to commodity data provider Fastmarkets (each lot represents 25 metric tons of copper). That put pressure on bearish traders who had sold short, creating a short squeeze.