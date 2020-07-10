Why copper prices are surging despite worries about economy

Copper’s gain has been driven chiefly by concerns over strains on supply from key producers South America. Thousands of copper workers have fallen ill in Chile, which is by far the world’s largest producer of the metal, accounting for more than a quarter of global supply. Mines have postponed non-essential activities and reduced their labor force in an attempt to keep workers safe without forgoing too much output. Infections are also slowing the mining recovery in Peru, the second-biggest producer.