Why copper prices can't remain at historic low — explained9 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:00 AM IST
- Goldman Sachs forecasts that the benchmark London Metal Exchange price will almost double to an annual average of $15,000 a ton in 2025
The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.