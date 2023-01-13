On why do many investors end up losing money in the markets, wealth manager Basant Maheshwari in a recent interview said that it is less to do with what the market is and more to do with what an investor wants from it.

“I think it's less to do with what the market is and more to do with what you want from it. If you have come to the market to make 10,000 Then you may lose 20,000. But if you've come to the market to make 10 crores or five crores, then you would say okay, what's the plan for making it work?," Basant Maheshwari said in a video interview on his YouTube channel.

If you have got to beat the stock market with the money that you can afford to lose, you will lose it. The money that you bring to the market should be the one that you cannot afford to lose, he advised.

Well known investor and wealth manager Basant Maheshwari grew up in Kolkata and is a co-founder and partner at Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP, a Sebi-registered portfolio management company.

“If you want to fulfil your ambition of growing your capital 10 times over the next 10 years, for suddenly, you would look at companies that would at least grow 20 times over the next 10 years. You would refrain from doing those punchy trades because somebody sent you a whatsapp forward or somebody said it is good news about a certain fund manager buying it.. So I think it is more to do with your ambition, your build your desire, what you want from the market. The first is your mindset and rest is secondary," Maheshwari added.