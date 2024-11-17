Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Here's why gold is priced cheaper in India compared to Oman, UAE, Qatar and Singapore…

Here's why gold is priced cheaper in India compared to Oman, UAE, Qatar and Singapore…

Livemint

Gold prices in India are currently lower than in Middle Eastern countries like Oman and UAE, and Singapore, driven by geopolitical tensions causing increased demand.

Gold prices in India are cheaper than costs in Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as geopolitical tensions push the safe haven asset.

While many prefer to buy gold and precious jewellery from duty-free shops in the middle-east, this time maybe save the purse for a trip to a local shop. Gold prices in India are cheaper than costs in Oman, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, according to a report by Business Insider.

The report further noted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are driving up prices of gold in the region. Gold and silver are considered safe haven investments and option of choice in uncertainties.

The Israel driven conflict in the region has thus pushed demand for the asset driving up prices in markets.

Price drop in India in comparison is in line with global trends, which saw the yellow metal see its sharpest weekly fall in over three years. Spot prices dropped 4.5 per cent in the United States, trading near a two-month low at around $2,563.25 per troy ounce.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.