Why gold prices are down 4,000 in a week despite the Ukraine crisis

“Third, some profit-taking by more short-term, speculative traders. The key question for gold in times of geopolitical crises is always whether economic and financial market risks are on the rise or whether they are receding. For the moment, the gold market is reflecting the latter even though it is constantly assessing the situation, which remains highly in flux and highly uncertain. The gold market is thus taking a very rational stance on a war that affects us as humans primarily emotionally," he added. (With Agency Inputs)