Why gold prices have risen to all-time high and do experts see more gains ahead?3 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- A pullback in US bond yields, dollar and expectations for smaller interest rate hikes by the Fed has lifted gold rates
Gold prices in India today rose to a new high of ₹56,245 per 10 gram in futures market, surpassing previous high of ₹56,191, hit in August 2020. Gold has rallied from ₹50,000 levels in November on a pullback in US dollar and expectation of a slowdown in rates hikes by the Fed. In global markets, gold traded near $1,906 per ounce and was on track for a fourth straight week of gains.
