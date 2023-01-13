Why gold prices have risen to all-time high and do experts see more gains ahead?

Central banks have bought a net 50 tonnes of gold in November, up 47% MoM,a according to Emkay Wealth Management. “This led to a rise in demand for the yellow metal, perhaps this offset the selling by ETFs. A consistent rise in yields and expectations of Fed rate hikes will keep gold prices in focus. Policy changes, if any, will be at least two quarters away given the persistence of inflation as also target levels being quite far away from the current inflation reading. Gold is poised to move up with the right indications in interest rates, especially US rates," it said.