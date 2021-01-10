Why gold prices slumped 2,000 in a day and silver crashed 6,000

"Gold prices fell sharply in Indian markets on Friday amid selloff in global gold price because of the rise in the dollar index. With the new government almost confirmed in US and hopes of large stimulus measures, a jump in US Treasury yields a climb in the equities weighed on gold prices , The dollar has also rebounded and investors are running to book profits. The short-term range is ₹ 52000 to ₹ 48500," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities & Currency at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.