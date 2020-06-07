Gold and silver prices in India tumbled on Friday in tandem with a fall in global rates. On MCX, gold futures slumped over 2% or about ₹1,000 to ₹45,732 per gram. Silver futures on MCX crashed 3% or about ₹1,500 to about ₹47,337 per kg. The tumble in gold and silver prices came as risk sentiment improved after surprisingly better U.S. job numbers provided further signs that the global economy is picking up faster than anticipated.

This put pressure on perceived safe-haven assets like gold and bonds. US data released on Friday showed that 2.5 million people were newly employed last month, following a record drop of more than 20 million in April. The jobless rate fell to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April.

"Global risk appetite also seems to be supported by growing optimism over global economic recovery as many nation lift lockdown restrictions. The pace of coronavirus infections as well as fatalities have declined in prior hotspots like US and European nations though some new hotspots are emerging," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

On Friday, US gold futures fell over 2% to $1688 an ounce.

Also lifting risker assets is cooling US-China tensions along with general weakness in US dollar index, it added.

After hitting a seven-year high in April, gold prices globally have corrected as more economies reopen awash with stimulus following coronavirus lockdowns. Global equities have risen to about 3-month highs amid optimism for a quick economic recovery.

Bloomberg reported that holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell for the first time since April on Thursday, ending the longest run of inflows in more than a year.

But still holdings in gold ETFs are still near a record high, according to Bloomberg estimates. Assets fell by 2.1 tons to 3,129.2 tons as of Thursday, though they are up more than 20% so far this year.

But analysts say that US-China tensions, risks around the global recovery and expectations of more stimulus may limit downside risks for gold. The European Central Bank announced a larger-than-expected boost to bond-buying on Thursday and investors are awaiting plans for the next round of U.S. stimulus.

Some financial institutions have raised forecasts on the metal. Credit Suisse raised its gold price expectations, seeing the metal averaging as high as $1,800 an ounce in 2021, saying that US dollar weakness and inflationary pressures will support gold prices. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via