Why gold prices crashed 1,000 per 10 gram in a day

Gold and silver prices in India tumbled on Friday in tandem with a fall in global rates. On MCX, gold futures slumped over 2% or about ₹1,000 to ₹45,732 per gram. Silver futures on MCX crashed 3% or about ₹1,500 to about ₹47,337 per kg. The tumble in gold and silver prices came as risk sentiment improved after surprisingly better U.S. job numbers provided further signs that the global economy is picking up faster than anticipated.