Why gold rates today jumped to highest in 3 weeks

Gold and silver prices today edged higher in Indian markets after the US Federal Reserve signaled that it may slow the pace of interest rate increases in the future which pushed the dollar and pushed Treasury yields lower. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.55% to near 3-week high of ₹51,000 per 10 gram while silver rose 2.5% to ₹56224 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal had surged 1% in the previous session and was trading near $1,735.77 per ounce today.

