In India, gold prices have collapsed nearly ₹5,000 per 10 gram over two days while silver has plummeted ₹14,000 per kg. Currently, gold futures are trading at ₹50,502 per 10 gram on MCX, hitting ₹49,955 at day's low, while silver futures at ₹62,275. Just last Friday, gold prices had vaulted over ₹56,000 to hit a new high. According to analysts, the sharp fall in gold prices has been triggered by Russia coronavirus vaccine news that led to profit-taking.

"Gold lost some ground after Russia announced the world’s first Covid vaccine and profit-booking was seen at higher levels. A recovering U.S dollar and gains in equities too pressured the safe haven asset. However, hopes of fresh economic stimulus measures and rising US-China tensions continue to offer lower level support to the metal," said Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"As long as the support of $1820 (London spot) holds the downside we can expect recovery rallies in the counter. Else, it may continue with a weak bias," he added.

In global markets, gold fell below the $1,900 per ounce level today as a resurgent dollar prompted investors to pare positions after a record-breaking rally that pushed prices above $2,000 per US dollar. Spot gold today declined as much as 2% to a near three-week low of $1,872.19, resuming its free fall, after a 6% plunge in the previous session.

Silver too joined the slide, falling 2.8% to $24.11 per ounce after a 15% slump in the previous session.

A jump in U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar extend its winning streak, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies. Higher yields also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global, said: ""News of Russia registering its first vaccine for Coronavirus has lift risk sentiment. Hopes of Republicans and Democrats still managing to reach an agreement on fiscal stimulus has also aided sentiment. There were positive surprises on the data front also. US core PPI rose more than expected. Risk assets have rallied. Safe- haven US treasuries and German bunds have sold off. Rise in US nominal rates has caused real rates to rise as well. Gold too has corrected significantly on rise in US real rates."

Despite the 2-day collapse in gold prices, gold is up about 25% so far this year in global markets as investors bought the metal as a hedge against a coronavirus-driven slowdown and fears of currency debasement as central banks flood the economy.

With central bank policies likely to remain loose for the foreseeable future many analysts still remain bullish on gold. ING analyst Warren Patterson told Reutes that old could move back towards $2,000. (With Agency Inputs)

