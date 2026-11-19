Gold and silver futures remained under pressure on Thursday, extending their decline for the fourth consecutive session. On Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal futures for December delivery was down by nearly a quarter percentage point.

Gold and silver futures are contracts that track the expected future prices of these precious metals.

Gold, silver MCX price today MCX gold futures (with December expiry) were down 0.15% at ₹1,29,625 per 10 grams at 11:30 am on Thursday. MCX silver futures (with December expiry) witnessed some recovery and were up 0.79% at ₹1,62,000 per kilogram.

The recent weakness in gold and silver prices comes after the precious metals witnessed a sharp rally at the beginning of 2026. Broad-based selling across the precious metals market has dragged gold and silver prices close to their lowest levels in more than a year in November.

Why are gold, silver prices falling? Stronger US dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on the precious metals’ prices.

“The pullback reflects a firmer US dollar and rising bond yields after US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, lifting market expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike to nearly 90%,” explained Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.

Rising US Treasury yields, amid increasing expectations of an interest rate hike and concerns over sticky inflation, have also weighed on bullion prices. A correction in crude oil prices offered no relief, as concerns over the interest rate outlook outweighed the impact of lower oil prices.

“The dollar index rose to about 103.4, its highest since April 2025, and the US 10-year yield moved to near 5.15% as several Fed officials signalled further rate hikes. Markets now price about a 92% chance of a 25 bp hike on 9 December and about 8% for 50 bp. Lower crude oil did not help the metals, because the rate outlook outweighed it,” stated Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities, PL Capital.

Gold price outlook: More fall ahead? Domestic gold prices mirrored the weakness across the global bullion market. International gold rate on Thursday, November 19, fell to around $ 3,700 per ounce, and continued to trade to their lowest levels since September 2025, according to Trading Economics.