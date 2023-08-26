Why gold-silver ratio is important for an investor — explained

Why gold-silver ratio is important for an investor — explained1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Gold-silver ratio functions as a yardstick to assess the relative cost of gold in relation to silver, offering insights into the comparative worth of these precious metals
The gold-silver ratio serves as a vital metric to comprehend the dynamic relationship between the values of gold and silver. This ratio quantifies the number of silver ounces required to match the value of a single ounce of gold. For example, when gold is priced at $1,000 per ounce and silver at $20 per ounce, the ratio stands at 50:1.
