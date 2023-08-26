Why gold-silver ratio is important for an investor — explained

The gold-silver ratio serves as a vital metric to comprehend the dynamic relationship between the values of gold and silver. This ratio quantifies the number of silver ounces required to match the value of a single ounce of gold. For example, when gold is priced at $1,000 per ounce and silver at $20 per ounce, the ratio stands at 50:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the essential aspects of the gold-silver ratio:

Comparative Valuation Analysis: This ratio functions as a yardstick to assess the relative cost of gold in relation to silver, offering insights into the comparative worth of these precious metals.

Measure of Purchase Power: The ratio's calculation aids in determining the quantity of silver essential to procure one ounce of gold, a pivotal metric for investors evaluating potential transactions.

Informed Decision Making: It plays a pivotal role in guiding astute buy-and-sell choices in the market, providing investors with a valuable reference point to navigate fluctuations in the values of gold and silver.

Moreover, the gold-to-silver ratio is a dynamic figure, due to the inherent volatility of these commodities. The values of gold and silver experience substantial oscillations on a routine basis, thus contributing to the ever-changing nature of this ratio. Presently, the gold-silver ratio has descended below 80, signifying that silver has outperformed gold in recent times.

Photo: Courtesy Acme Investment Advisors

Insights into the current scenario The ratio is currently hovering around 79.31, reflective of gold trading at approximately $1914.60 per ounce and silver at around $24.14 per ounce. This ratio shift suggests that silver's performance has surpassed that of gold, with the ratio nearing a crucial support point at 78. Should this threshold be breached, silver's outperformance might intensify due to the rising industrial demand for the white metal in solar panels, 5G technologies, in silver oxide batteries and electrical equipment.

In summation, the gold-silver ratio serves as a dynamic indicator of the ever-shifting interplay between the values of gold and silver, empowering investors with crucial insights into market dynamics to make informed decisions.

(Author is Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisor. Views express are completely personal and not of Mint) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}