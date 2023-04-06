Further, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, finally, the RBI took a break after a year of non-stop rate hikes. Corporates could now heave a sigh of relief that chances of further rate hikes from these levels are slim. However, RBI has still kept the window for further hikes open if inflation rises again or US Fed goes aggressive on rate hikes from here. India 10 Year bond yields have also witnessed a sharp cut of almost a percent after the announcement. Yields have been consolidating in a range of 7.5% and 7.2% for more than six months. This is now showing signs of a breakdown on the charts indicating that markets expectation of interest trajectory from here is down.

