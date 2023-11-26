Markets
Why India's top bullion body is upset with MCX
Ram Sahgal 4 min read 26 Nov 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Summary
- Change in settlement procedure irks top bullion association
MUMBAI : Nodal gold trade body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has locked horns with MCXCCL, the clearing corporation of India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange MCX, over a crucial revision in the platform’s settlement procedure for gold and silver contracts traded on the bourse.
