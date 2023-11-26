Why India's top bullion body is upset with MCX

When a jeweller buys a gold bar on the exchange platform, he first pays the seller the settlement price of the contract on a T+1 basis, or the day after the trade, in exchange for the title of goods lying in the exchange vault. However, before removing the goods from the exchange vault, the jeweller has to pay 3% GST on gold to the seller on the second day after the settlement of the trade against an invoice raised by the seller. Both the primary (settlement price) and the secondary (GST payment) transactions are currently facilitated by MCXCCL through the respective clearing members of the buyer and the seller.