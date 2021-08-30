Why investors should have 10% portfolio in gold, according to Mark Mobius

Gold prices have come off recent highs but are still holding close to the $1800/ounce level. Spot bullion, which traded at $1,816.16 an ounce, hit record high above $2,075 about a year ago the coronavirus pandemic spurred a flight to haven assets but it’s pulled back since with the roll-out of vaccines. It has shed more than 4% in 2021 (year-to-date).

