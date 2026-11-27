The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought back around 60 tonnes of gold to India during April-September 2026, increasing the share of its gold reserves held domestically to nearly 84%.

While the move has drawn attention amid global geopolitical tensions, the central bank has previously clarified that the decision was part of its regular reserve management process.

The RBI's latest half-yearly report shows that its domestic gold holdings rose to 740.13 metric tonnes at the end of September 2026, compared with 680.05 metric tonnes at the end of March 2026. Its overall gold holdings remained unchanged at 880.52 metric tonnes.

But why is the RBI bringing back gold, and how does the move relate to global developments and India's economic history?

The RBI has previously said that bringing gold back to India was a decision linked to its reserve management operations and domestic storage capacity.

At a press conference in June 2024, then RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was asked whether the movement of gold was linked to geopolitical tensions and the freezing of Russian reserves.

Das rejected the suggestion, explaining that the RBI had been buying gold as part of its reserve management operations. As a result, its gold holdings overseas had increased. Since India had adequate domestic storage capacity, the central bank decided to move some of the gold back.

"Nothing more should be read into it," he said.

This remains the central bank's stated position. However, the move has taken place at a time when geopolitical uncertainty has raised questions about the safety of financial assets held overseas.

How did Russia's frozen reserves change the global picture? Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western governments froze around $300 billion of Russian central bank assets held in their jurisdictions.

The episode highlighted a risk associated with foreign exchange reserves held outside a country's borders. Such assets can become inaccessible if the governments controlling the jurisdictions impose restrictions.

Gold, however, is different from foreign currency assets held in banks or financial institutions. Physical gold is not a liability of another government or institution. When a country stores its gold in its own vaults, it has direct physical control over the metal.

This does not mean gold stored overseas is automatically at risk of being confiscated. Its safety depends on ownership rights, custody arrangements and the legal circumstances.

However, the freezing of Russian reserves has made central banks more aware of the risks associated with holding assets in foreign jurisdictions.

The broader argument is that keeping more gold within the country can provide an additional layer of protection during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

The RBI has not said that the Russian episode prompted its decision. But the global situation has made domestic custody of gold more important for reserve management.

What happened when India had to send its gold abroad in 1991? India's current gold strategy is a sharp contrast to the country's economic crisis in 1991, when it had to send gold overseas to raise emergency funds.

At the time, India's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to a level sufficient to cover barely a week of essential imports. The country was struggling to meet its external payment obligations as the Gulf War pushed up oil prices and worsened its balance of payments situation.

In May 1991, the government leased 20 tonnes of gold to the State Bank of India (SBI), which sold 18.36 tonnes in international markets under an arrangement to repurchase it.

In July 1991, the RBI airlifted 46.91 tonnes of gold to the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan as collateral for a loan of around $405 million.

The operation was carried out quietly and became a political controversy after reports of the gold movement emerged.

The RBI later redeemed the pledged gold between September and November 1991.