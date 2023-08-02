comScore
Why oil extended losses despite historic drop in US crude stocks - Explained

 1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:36 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

Despite the record stock draw, US oil prices fell amid falls across financial markets after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's top credit rating, according to news agency Reuters.

US crude stocks fell in the week by 17 million barrels, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982Premium
US crude stocks fell in the week by 17 million barrels, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982

Oil prices extended losses on August 2 after sharp gains despite a historic drop in US crude stocks, as traders were cautious following the downgrade of US government top credit by a major ratings agency. US crude stocks fell in the week by 17 million barrels, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, said the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. 

The draw was driven by increased refinery runs and strong crude exports. Despite the record stock draw, US oil prices fell amid falls across financial markets after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's top credit rating, according to news agency Reuters.

US crude futures fell by $1.94, or 2.4 per cent, to $80.77 a barrel while Brent crude futures fell by $1.77, or 2.1 per cent, to $84.41 a barrel. Both contracts rose by more than $1 earlier on the session, buoyed by falling US stockpiles in Tuesday's data from the American Petroleum Industry which also indicated a large US stockpile drawdown.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 2.23 per cent at 6,577 per bbl, having swung between 6,546 and 6,784 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,727 per barrel.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

