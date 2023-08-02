Why oil extended losses despite historic drop in US crude stocks - Explained

Why oil extended losses despite historic drop in US crude stocks - Explained1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Despite the record stock draw, US oil prices fell amid falls across financial markets after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US government's top credit rating, according to news agency Reuters.
Oil prices extended losses on August 2 after sharp gains despite a historic drop in US crude stocks, as traders were cautious following the downgrade of US government top credit by a major ratings agency. US crude stocks fell in the week by 17 million barrels, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, said the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
