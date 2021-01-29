Why olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia

Bai has been growing olives for 23 years; his plantation now encompasses more than 3.7 million acres. A retired civil servant and committed environmentalist, Bai said that he’s helped plant trees “on many barren mountains" via a translator over email. He added: “At present, China consumes 6,000 tons of olive oil every year, with an annual growth rate of 18%." In 2020, his company exported a batch of olive oil to South Korea, the first time he sold product outside China.