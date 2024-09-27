Why silver is having a golden moment

What else might drive silver prices even higher? Worth watching is China, where Layton says weakness in the property and consumer sectors is driving up appetite for silver as a store of value at the same that the country’s aggressive build-out of solar energy and electric vehicles is stoking demand for it as an industrial commodity. This differs from commodities such as oil, which are negatively affected by China’s so-called bifurcated economy, and other metals such as gold, which enjoy retail demand from weakened property prices but not so much from the clean-energy transition.