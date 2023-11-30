Why silver outshined Nifty 50, gold in November 2023 — explained
Silver price in domestic market has rallied around 6% whereas it has surged more than 9% in international market in MTD time
Despite stock market rally and Nifty 50 reclaiming the psychological 20,000 levels, silver price rally outshined 50-stock index in the month of November. In November till date, silver price has rallied to the tune of 6 per cent in domestic market whereas in international market, the precious white metal has risen more than 9 per cent, a return which is much higher than public providend fund (PPF) or bank fixed deposit (FD) returns.
