Why silver prices today surged over 4,000

Silver prices in Indian markets surged today as global rates rallied amid a GameStop-style squeeze. On MCX, silver futures surged 6% or ₹4,200 to ₹73,888 per kg, extending the 3-day gains to ₹7,500 in domestic markets. Silver prices on MCX had posted gains of 3.2% or ₹2,170 per kg on Friday. Despite the recent gains, silver prices are still down about ₹6,000 from their all-time highs of about ₹80,000 hit in August last year.

Gold futures on MCX were 0.5% higher at ₹49,717 per 10 gram today.

In global markets, silver rates soared as much as 7.4% to nearly six-month high today, after social media posts last week called for retail investors to flood into the market and push up prices of the precious metal.

"Calls to drive silver prices higher by buying shares in silver miners and exchange traded funds (ETF) were circulating on social media such as Reddit," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Silver has risen nearly 15% since Thursday, when posts began circulating on Reddit urging retail investors to buy silver mining stocks and iShares Silver Trust , an exchange traded fund (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze.

Buying an ETF can boost silver prices by increasing the number of shares in the fund and making its operator buy more metal to back them

However, analysts have urged investors to be cautious. "In case of silver caution is advised as recent rally has no fresh triggers and is completely driven by speculation," Kotak said in a note.

On the other hand, spot gold prices in international markets rose 0.3% to $1,852.35 per ounce.

Silver is typically more volatile than its much more costly sister metal, gold, often posting sharp swings in prices. In addition to its role as a speculative asset and store of value, it has industrial uses, including in solar panels.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that retail sites were overwhelmed with demand for silver bars and coins, suggesting the Reddit-inspired frenzy that roiled commodities markets last week is spilling over into physical assets.

Sites from Money Metals and SD Bullion to JM Bullion and Apmex, the Walmart of precious metals products in North America, said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets open because of unprecedented demand for silver.

Asian equities struggled to push higher amid doubts about vaccine rollouts and economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped early losses to rise 0.7%, rebounding bouncing after four straight sessions of losses.

