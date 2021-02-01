Why silver prices today surged over 4,000

Silver prices in Indian markets surged today as global rates rallied amid a GameStop-style squeeze. On MCX, silver futures surged 6% or ₹4,200 to ₹73,888 per kg, extending the 3-day gains to ₹7,500 in domestic markets. Silver prices on MCX had posted gains of 3.2% or ₹2,170 per kg on Friday. Despite the recent gains, silver prices are still down about ₹6,000 from their all-time highs of about ₹80,000 hit in August last year.