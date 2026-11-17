Silver prices, which dazzled investors with a spectacular rally earlier this year, have suffered a dramatic reversal. From crossing the ₹4 lakh-per-kg mark on the MCX in January 2026, prices have tumbled below ₹1.75 lakh, raising questions about whether the precious metal's rally has run out of steam.

On Tuesday, 17 November, MCX silver December futures were trading around ₹1,70,065 per kg, up 1.3% from the previous close of ₹1,68,183. However, the modest recovery comes after a steep correction that has erased a substantial portion of the metal's earlier gains.

International prices have also remained under pressure. COMEX silver futures touched a fresh 52-week low on Monday and were trading nearly 4% lower at $47.22 an ounce.

The decline marks a sharp turnaround for silver, which had crossed ₹4 lakh per kg for the first time in January amid escalating trade tensions and strong safe-haven demand. Since then, a combination of macroeconomic headwinds, weakening industrial demand concerns and profit-booking has dragged prices sharply lower.

Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, said silver prices have undergone a sharp correction, falling from above ₹4 lakh per kg to below ₹1.75 lakh per kg after an extraordinary rally in 2025 pushed the metal to record highs and left valuations significantly stretched.

Key reasons behind the sharp fall in silver prices Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodity Research at SMC Global Securities, said silver's sharp correction from above ₹4 lakh to below ₹1.75 lakh has been driven by factors such as forced selling and margin calls among leveraged traders, an estimated 5% decline in demand, expectations of further US rate hikes, a shift towards higher-yielding government bonds, and a stronger dollar coupled with rising bond yields.

However, she said the correction has altered the risk-reward equation. Investors should monitor demand recovery, dollar movements and interest-rate expectations before taking fresh positions, as silver is likely to remain volatile in the near term.

1. Stronger US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates The strength of the US dollar and changing expectations around Federal Reserve policy have emerged as major headwinds for precious metals.

A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities such as silver more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially weighing on international demand. At the same time, expectations of higher US interest rates and elevated bond yields reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding assets such as silver.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said the stronger dollar and elevated interest-rate expectations have weighed on precious metals, making dollar-denominated silver less attractive to investors.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the global macroeconomic environment has turned unfavourable for precious metals. Markets are increasingly expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, while higher Treasury yields are making assets that do not offer interest income less appealing.

He added that a stronger dollar has intensified the pressure on silver, as the metal becomes more expensive for buyers outside the US.

Similarly, More noted that macroeconomic conditions have added to the pressure. A stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes have reduced the appeal of non-yielding precious metals. Rupee appreciation against the dollar has also contributed to the decline in domestic silver prices, More believes.

2. Concerns over industrial demand, particularly from China Unlike gold, silver has significant industrial applications, making its price more sensitive to changes in manufacturing activity and demand from key sectors.

Concerns over demand from the solar energy and electric vehicle industries have added to the pressure on prices. Slower activity in China's solar panel and EV industries, along with efforts by industrial users to reduce silver consumption, has weakened sentiment.

Trivedi said concerns over industrial demand have become another major headwind for silver. Cautious manufacturing activity, softer solar-sector demand and efforts by industrial consumers to reduce silver usage have contributed to the correction.

Arora also highlighted the slowdown in China's solar panel and electric vehicle industries as a factor weighing on demand. He noted that silver demand has declined around 3% this year.

He added that silver's relatively smaller market size compared with gold makes it more vulnerable to sharp price movements when investors change their positions.

Further, More said the higher margin requirements imposed by the CME increased the cost of holding futures contracts, prompting some traders to liquidate their positions and adding to the selling pressure.

Demand concerns have also weighed on prices. Citing Metals Focus projections for the Silver Institute, she noted that global silver demand is expected to decline 5% in 2026, with industrial demand projected to fall 3%. Slower solar installations, particularly in China, and increasing substitution of silver in solar cells have further affected consumption. In India, elevated prices and softer rural spending have weighed on jewellery demand.

3. Aggressive profit-booking and unwinding of speculative positions After its extraordinary rally earlier this year, silver became vulnerable to profit-booking as investors started locking in gains.

The unwinding of speculative positions has accelerated the decline, adding to the selling pressure from the stronger dollar and concerns over industrial consumption.

Trivedi said aggressive profit-booking and the unwinding of speculative positions have played an important role in the correction, as investors sought to secure gains following the metal's exceptional rally.

The combination of these factors has turned what was once a powerful rally into a sharp correction, with silver losing a substantial portion of its value from the January peak.

More said the sharp correction reflects a combination of profit-booking, concerns over industrial and jewellery demand, and tighter global financial conditions rather than any single trigger.

Silver price outlook: What should investors watch? Despite the sharp correction, experts believe silver's long-term industrial applications and structural supply concerns could provide some support. However, a sustained recovery will depend on an improvement in investment demand, industrial consumption and global monetary policy signals.

Trivedi said near-term volatility is likely to persist, although the metal's long-term industrial applications and structural supply concerns could support prices.

On the international front, he identified strong support for COMEX silver around $45 and $40 per ounce. While a technical bounce cannot be ruled out, he cautioned that volatility could remain elevated.

On the MCX, he sees support around ₹1,55,000 per kg. Trivedi said the short-term outlook is cautiously positive but advised investors to remain patient and wait for the possibility of another downward move.

Arora said MCX silver was trading around ₹1,68,500 per kg, nearly 60% below its January record of approximately ₹4.20 lakh per kg.

From a technical perspective, he identified ₹1,66,650 as the immediate low and a crucial support level. Silver is currently trading in an inside-bar formation, indicating a pause in the recent price movement. A breakdown below ₹1,66,650 could intensify the weakness, he cautioned.