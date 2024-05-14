Why the world has gone cuckoo for copper
Julie Steinberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 May 2024, 09:09 AM IST
SummaryThe US and China are competing to acquire the metal, which is essential for EVs and data centers. It is also at the center of a $39 billion takeover battle.
After one of the world’s top copper producers recently hit a financial crunch, the Biden administration started huddling with potential investors about taking a stake in the company’s Zambian mines worth as much as $3 billion.
