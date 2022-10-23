Why this is a good time to buy gold

Yes; given the global economic backdrop of surging inflation induced by the Ukraine war and rate hikes by global central banks to cool retail prices from food to fuel and power. Dollar-denominated assets fall when the dollar strengthens, with demand falling as importers pay more for buying the same quantity. However, with the US Fed hiking interest rates at the fastest pace in nearly three decades, other currencies such as rupee, euro, sterling, etc are also falling steeply. This implies gold denominated in other currencies is outperforming dollar-priced gold, protecting returns.

