Why Trump’s nuclear plans have so far failed to boost uranium prices
Summary
The spot market can be an important indicator of sentiment in the uranium industry.
Plans for a U.S. nuclear-power revival have excited uranium investors, stoking demand for shares in companies that produce the fuel. Yet the price miners get in the spot market for the uranium they sell has barely reacted.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story