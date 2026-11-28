A growing number of gold loan borrowers in India are falling behind on early repayments just as a sharp slide in bullion prices has eroded the value of the gold they pledged. Lenders are responding by asking customers for additional collateral or partial repayments to keep loans within regulatory limits, according to the latest data from credit bureau CRIF India and company disclosures.

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What is happening with gold loans right now? Credit bureau CRIF India tracks loans that are 31 to 90 days overdue through a measure called portfolio at risk (PAR). Its November 2026 gold loan report shows this figure rose at most lenders in September 2026 compared with a year earlier.

Gold-focused NBFCs saw PAR climb to 1.6% from 1%. Private banks moved to 2.2% from 1.1%, while other NBFCs jumped to 3.9% from 1.2%. Public sector banks were the exception, with the measure falling to 0.6% from 1.2%.

Across the full gold loan market, loans 31 to 90 days overdue rose to 1.3% in September from 0.9% in June. CRIF’s How India Lends report notes that gold loans were among the products where delinquencies increased quarter-on-quarter, though overall stress remains contained.

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Why are falling gold prices a problem for lenders? A gold loan is only as safe as the metal behind it. India Bullion and Jewellers Association rates show 24-carat gold peaked at ₹1,75,340 per 10 grams on January 29, 2026. By November 20, it had fallen to ₹1,23,893, a drop of about 29%.

Many loans were disbursed when prices were much higher, so the pledged gold now covers a smaller share of the outstanding amount. This pushes up the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. If a borrower stops paying, the lender has less cushion to recover its money through sale of the gold.

How big has the gold loan market become? Outstanding gold loans grew 60.6% year on year to ₹23.3 lakh crore in September 2026, according to CRIF. That equals 12.6% of all retail credit in India. NBFCs focused on gold loans more than doubled their share of the outstanding book, rising to 16.9% from 7.6% in September 2024.

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Gold loans are also becoming a common entry point into formal credit. They accounted for 24.9% of new-to-credit accounts in the September quarter, up from 16.4% a year earlier. Consumer durable loans remained the largest entry point at 30.7%.

Why did the RBI's new rules change repayments? The RBI's revised directions on lending against gold and silver came into force on April 1, 2026. Lenders must now keep LTV ratios within set limits for the entire life of a loan, not just when it is given. For consumption loans, the maximum LTV is:

85% for loans up to ₹2.5 lakh

80% for loans above ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh

75% for loans above ₹5 lakh

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Bullet repayment loans, where the full amount is repaid at the end, are capped at 12 months.

After the new rules took effect, lenders introduced shorter loans and products that require monthly interest payments.

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Which borrowers look most vulnerable? CRIF data points to rising risk among smaller borrowers. Very high-risk borrowers made up 16.7% of the gold loan portfolio in September 2026, up from 14.8% in September 2024. Among borrowers with loans of up to ₹2.5 lakh, the share rose to 18.2% from 15.7%. The smallest loans saw the fastest rise in missed payments. For loans of up to ₹1 lakh, the share 31 to 90 days overdue climbed to 1.9% in September from 1.2% in June.

What does this mean for gold loan borrowers? When gold prices fall, a loan can slip above its permitted LTV limit. To bring it back in line, lenders are asking borrowers to pledge more gold or repay part of the outstanding amount.

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Also Read | CRIF High Mark is now CRIF Credit Information Services: What you should know

Why will the December quarter matter? The October to December quarter will show whether the rise in early missed payments stays contained. If it does not, more loans could turn bad, lenders would have to set aside higher provisions, and more pledged gold could be auctioned.

A sustained recovery in gold prices would ease the pressure. Further falls would leave lenders with fewer options to recover dues from borrowers who cannot offer extra security.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.