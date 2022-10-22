Will Diwali bring shine in gold prices?4 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM IST
- Gold has delivered average annual returns of around 10% in the last 41 years period in rupee terms
Diwali — the festival of light — announces the arrival of time, when Indian households indulge in purchasing gold as it signifies eternity and purity. Call it a cultural embodiment or financial wisdom, gold as an asset is a proven store of value that not only safeguards one’s portfolio but also provides better risk-adjusted returns.