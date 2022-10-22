Will Diwali bring shine in gold prices?

Though we may not see gold on a one-way upwards ride going forward, the fact that most of the gold’s headwinds are priced in, gold could be a long-term bet as it offers value at present levels. The Fed is committed to bringing down inflation and for that, it will keep raising rates at a faster clip, even if it means pushing the US and the global economy towards an economic downturn. This could boost the demand for gold as it is considered a savior in times of economic distress. Besides, inflation is not showing visible signs of a cool-off and that shall keep gold in demand as a hedge against price pressures. When paper money loses value due to the evils of inflation, gold has historically kept its value. Add to it, the lingering geo-political risks which also make gold, an ideal choice to park funds.