Will gold prices have another good year in 2021? Key things to watch out for

"Gold suddenly lost its momentum due to ‘Risk on’ trade in the global market amid positive development on vaccine front. Equity markets hit a fresh high in the month of November on account of relief from an uncertainty of the US elections and vaccination news. Overall investor’s sentiments have improved in the last few days. Now, investors are betting higher on riskier assets like equity, these improved sentiments were further stoked by the optimism on the vaccine development after the upbeat results shown by two US drug manufacturers," said Axis Securities in a note.