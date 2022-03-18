Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia? Read here

Bagchi also said India had evolved a rupee-rouble mechanism with the erstwhile Soviet Union and this was continued with Russia, as per Hindustan Times report. He said the Indian side will wait for details of unilateral sanctions imposed by various countries over the Ukraine crisis to “examine their impact on our economic exchanges with Russia". India is expected to face growing pressure from Western partners in the coming days over its position on the Ukraine crisis, including its stance at the UN on not criticising the Russian invasion while calling for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to raise the Ukraine crisis and press India to take a firm position on Russia when she visits New Delhi during March 30-31 for talks with her counterpart S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}