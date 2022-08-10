What lies ahead for India’s gold exchange

All bullion imports into India for domestic use will be channelized through IIBX. Qualified jewellers with net worth of ₹25 crore and earning 95% of their revenue from jewellery, and NRIs with a net worth of $500,000 can trade at IIBX, provided they want to take physical delivery of the gold. The expectation is that all small gold dealers and jewellers will join this transparent platform, which will provide efficient price discovery and quality assurance, and enable greater integration with other segments of financial markets. The larger goal, lofty as it may seem, is to establish India as a dominant gold player in the world.