Will Iran-Israel conflict lead to higher gold and oil prices? Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian says…
Senior economist warns of higher gold and oil prices, and lower US Treasury yields and stocks amid Iran-Israel crisis. In his latest X post, Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said rising geopolitical tensions may lead to ‘higher gold, oil prices.'
Underlining the risk of increased geopolitical tensions amid Iran-Israel crisis on markets, senior economist Mohamed A. El-Erian on Sunday said that the current situation may result in “higher gold and oil prices, and lower US Treasury yields and stocks than would have prevailed otherwise."
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started