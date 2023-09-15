Windfall tax on crude oil hiked to ₹10,000 per tonne, export duty on ATF reduced to ₹3.5/litre1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to ₹3.50/litre from ₹4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.
The government has hiked windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil from ₹6,700 to ₹10,000 per tonne, with effect from September 16. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to ₹3.50/litre from ₹4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started