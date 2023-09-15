The government has hiked windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil from ₹6,700 to ₹10,000 per tonne, with effect from September 16. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to ₹3.50/litre from ₹4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.

As per the notification, the SAED on diesel has ben cut from 6/liter to Rs. 5.50/litre. The SAED on export of petrol will continue to be zero.

In the previous fortnightly review on September 2, the government had cut the SAED on crude petroleum to ₹6,700 per tonne from ₹7,100 per tonne.

