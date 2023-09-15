comScore
Windfall tax on crude oil hiked to ₹10,000 per tonne, export duty on ATF reduced to ₹3.5/litre

 1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST

The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to ₹3.50/litre from ₹4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.

The government hiked windfall taxes on domestic crude oil to 10,000 per tonne (File image) (Photo: Reuters)

The government has hiked windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil from 6,700 to 10,000 per tonne, with effect from September 16. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to 3.50/litre from 4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.

As per the notification, the SAED on diesel has ben cut from 6/liter to Rs. 5.50/litre. The SAED on export of petrol will continue to be zero. 

In the previous fortnightly review on September 2, the government had cut the SAED on crude petroleum to 6,700 per tonne from 7,100 per tonne.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED 

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST
