Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Windfall tax on crude oil hiked to 10,000 per tonne, export duty on ATF reduced to 3.5/litre

Windfall tax on crude oil hiked to 10,000 per tonne, export duty on ATF reduced to 3.5/litre

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to 3.50/litre from 4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.

The government hiked windfall taxes on domestic crude oil to 10,000 per tonne (File image)

The government has hiked windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil from 6,700 to 10,000 per tonne, with effect from September 16. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been reduced to 3.50/litre from 4, with effect from September 16, according to notification by the central government on Friday, September 15.

As per the notification, the SAED on diesel has ben cut from 6/liter to Rs. 5.50/litre. The SAED on export of petrol will continue to be zero.

In the previous fortnightly review on September 2, the government had cut the SAED on crude petroleum to 6,700 per tonne from 7,100 per tonne.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
15 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM IST
