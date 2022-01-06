Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  World’s biggest oil hedge could shrink if Mexico curbs exports

World’s biggest oil hedge could shrink if Mexico curbs exports

The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad il
2 min read . 05:36 AM IST Bloomberg

Each year, Mexico participates in one of the biggest and most secretive deals in the oil market

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mexico’s plan to halt crude exports by 2023 could curb the size of its giant oil hedge and help boost longer-dated prices.

Mexico’s plan to halt crude exports by 2023 could curb the size of its giant oil hedge and help boost longer-dated prices.

Each year, Mexico participates in one of the biggest and most secretive deals in the oil market, locking in prices of its net exports. The trade effectively makes the Mexican finance ministry one of the biggest sellers of oil contracts for 12 months ahead. 

Each year, Mexico participates in one of the biggest and most secretive deals in the oil market, locking in prices of its net exports. The trade effectively makes the Mexican finance ministry one of the biggest sellers of oil contracts for 12 months ahead. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

But last week, state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos said it will cut exports by more than half in 2022 and stop them all together next year. Even if the plan for self-sufficient fuel production fails, a drive to reduce exports will likely mean a smaller hedge going forward. That in turn would shrink the volume of oil derivatives Mexico sells in the years ahead. 

“If this proves to be true it will take out one of the largest sellers of back-end crude oil," said Thibaut Remoundos, founder of Commodities Trading Corporation, which advises on hedging strategies. On balance, that would make the move bullish for longer-dated crude prices, he said. 

Producers like Mexico act as a natural cap to prices in the later months of the futures curve because they are sellers and look to lock in insurance in case oil prices drop. Without that, the futures curve could be more susceptible to surges in prices, traders and analysts said. 

Mexico’s exports target is ambitious. The Latin American country lacks the processing capacity to convert its crude oil into refined products, meaning a full cessation of exports would be a major surprise. Crude production, though, has largely dropped over the past five years, suggesting a smaller volume of exports will need to be hedged. 

If the hedge were to stop entirely, it would have a significant impact on the options market, traders and dealers said. For example, purchasing put options — which give the holder the right to sell at a pre-determined price and time — is a popular way for producers, including Mexico, to hedge output. This typically makes puts more valuable than bullish call options. But the absence of Mexico could roil the market and make those puts less valuable. 

Mexico’s finance ministry was hedging for 2022 in early November at a price range of about $60 to $65 a barrel, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Pemex has a separate, smaller hedge and oil options data suggest the the company was recently active. 

The finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

In the past, the finance ministry’s hedge has been highly profitable. The ministry made $2.38 billion in 2020, the year that oil prices crashed and more than $6 billion in 2016. It also has the potential to roil the oil market when prices fall sharply, such as during the $10 plunge in November last year. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!